Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Elections Canada says it doesn’t matter if Canadians use pens or pencils when casting ballots

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2025 12:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Advance polls open after final federal leadership debate'
Advance polls open after final federal leadership debate
WATCH ABOVE (From April 19, 2025): Some voters are reporting waits of up to two hours to mark their ballots at advance polls. Voting began Friday, as federal leaders hoped to capitalize on their debate performance to sway voters ahead of election day. Mercedes Stephenson breaks down the key moments with Nivrita Ganguly.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Elections Canada wants you to know your ballot will count whether you mark it with a pen or with a pencil.

The independent agency says it’s seeing posts on social media claiming voters have to use a pencil to mark their ballot.

Some posts on X, the social media platform once known as Twitter, have encouraged voters to bring a pen to their polling station to avoid the possibility of ballot tampering.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On its website, Elections Canada dismisses as false the claim that a ballot marked in pencil could be smudged or erased and would not count as a result.

The agency says poll workers are required by law to provide voters with black-lead pencils, but a pen or some other writing tool would work just as well.

Trending Now

Elections Canada says it uses pencils because pens can dry up or leak, which could spoil a ballot.

Story continues below advertisement

Ballots are only unsealed when it’s time to count the vote on election day, Elections Canada says.

“All ballots are counted by pairs of paid election workers and, by law, the counting is done in front of witnesses who do not work for Elections Canada (usually candidates’ representatives),” says the Elections Canada website.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices