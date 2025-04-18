Man missing, presumed drowned near Wreck Beach in Vancouver

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is missing and presumed to have drowned near Wreck Beach on Thursday afternoon.

Mounties said that around 3 p.m. they received a report of a man who was in the water yelling for help and struggling to swim.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A bystander attempted to rescue him. Police said they they had to return to the shore for their safety and they lost sight of the man.

Multiple groups, including the Canadian Coast Guard, took part in a search for the swimmer, but were unable to find him.

Police resumed the search on Friday morning.