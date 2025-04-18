Man missing, presumed drowned near Wreck Beach in Vancouver

A man is missing and presumed to have drowned near Wreck Beach on Thursday afternoon.
Mounties said that around 3 p.m. they received a report of a man who was in the water yelling for help and struggling to swim.
A bystander attempted to rescue him. Police said they they had to return to the shore for their safety and they lost sight of the man.
Multiple groups, including the Canadian Coast Guard, took part in a search for the swimmer, but were unable to find him.
Police resumed the search on Friday morning.
