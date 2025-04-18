Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man missing, presumed drowned near Wreck Beach in Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 18, 2025 1:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man presumed drowned near Wreck Beach'
Man presumed drowned near Wreck Beach
WATCH: A man is missing and presumed to have drowned near Wreck Beach on Thursday afternoon. A search was launched for the man but he has not yet been found.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man is missing and presumed to have drowned near Wreck Beach on Thursday afternoon.

Mounties said that around 3 p.m. they received a report of a man who was in the water yelling for help and struggling to swim.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A bystander attempted to rescue him. Police said they they had to return to the shore for their safety and they lost sight of the man.

Trending Now

Multiple groups, including the Canadian Coast Guard, took part in a search for the swimmer, but were unable to find him.

Police resumed the search on Friday morning.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices