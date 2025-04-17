Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ousted Alberta MLA details allegation Danielle Smith purposely misled cabinet

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2025 8:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'MLA Peter Guthrie booted from UCP: ‘Criticizing government comes at a cost’'
MLA Peter Guthrie booted from UCP: ‘Criticizing government comes at a cost’
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An outspoken member of the Alberta legislature, booted from the United Conservative Party caucus, is airing more detailed allegations of what he calls government deception over a health-care contract scandal.

Former cabinet minister Peter Guthrie is accusing Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange of deliberately misleading a January cabinet committee meeting.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says there was no mention of an Alberta Health Services investigation into questionable contracts, no reference to the former CEO’s allegations of political meddling, and no indication the auditor general had been notified at the time.

Still, Guthrie says the meeting resulted in the provincial health authority’s board being dismissed by government.

Trending Now

LaGrange says Guthrie’s got it wrong, and the meeting was about enabling the appointment of a new CEO to replace Athana Mentzelopoulos, the fired head of AHS who is suing the government for wrongful dismissal.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith has denied any wrongdoing, insisting her government is fully cooperating with multiple investigations, which include probes by the auditor general and the RCMP.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices