Crime

Saskatoon is still trying to find a solution for bear spray-related crimes

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted April 18, 2025 7:41 pm
Saskatoon Fire Department responding to continuation of bear spray incidents
WATCH: Saskatoon deputy fire chief Rob Hogan explains how Saskatoon Fire Department responds to bear spray incidents. Hogan also highlights pond and water safety with the snow now melted.
Saskatoon City Council is exploring the possibility of restricting the sale of bear spray.

Saskatoon Police Chief Cam McBride says it is still too early to tell if a bylaw change will be the answer.

Find out more in the video above.

