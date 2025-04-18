Saskatoon is still trying to find a solution for bear spray-related crimes

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatoon City Council is exploring the possibility of restricting the sale of bear spray.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Saskatoon Police Chief Cam McBride says it is still too early to tell if a bylaw change will be the answer.

Find out more in the video above.