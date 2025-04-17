‘A pivotal moment’: Manitoba First Nation takes over youth services organization

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba First Nation is taking the reins at an organization that provides youth and family services — a move that’s being lauded as an important step on the path to reconciliation.

The Link: Youth and Family Supports (formerly Macdonald Youth Services) is being taken over by Brokenhead Ojibway First Nation in a repatriation process, part of the First Nation’s efforts to reclaim jurisdiction and oversight of child and family services.

Brokenhead Chief Gordon Bluesky said Thursday that the move will help ensure those who use The Link’s services will receive care rooted in traditional and cultural values.

“This is a pivotal moment for our Nation,” Bluesky said.

“Today’s announcement is a testament of our commitment to support children and youth across Manitoba. We are entering a new era of youth and family services, one where our First Nations communities take the lead.”

The agreement includes a four-month, phased approach — which includes training and other supports — to ensure a smooth and effective transition.

“This landmark agreement is not just about changing how services are delivered-it’s about restoring what was taken,” said Candace Olson, chair of The Link’s board.

“We are honored to walk alongside Brokenhead Ojibway First Nation in this journey and fully support their vision for sovereignty in service delivery. It’s a model we hope other communities will be empowered to follow.”