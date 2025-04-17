Woman, 2 young kids missing after trying to cross border into Canada: RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The RCMP say a woman and two young children are missing in the woods near the Quebec border with the United States after they were part of a group attempting to cross into Canada.

Three other people — two men and a woman — were arrested Wednesday night after crossing the border illegally near Godmanchester, Que., a small municipality that borders New York state.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP Cpl. Martina Pillarova says police interviewed the three people caught and learned a woman and two young children were missing in the woods.

Officers began searching the area, located 65 kilometres southwest of Montreal, shortly after midnight.

They are being assisted by a tracking dog, a helicopter and resources from the Quebec provincial police.

Officials have reported a rise in the number of asylum seekers from the U.S. heading to the border with Canada since President Donald Trump took office in January.