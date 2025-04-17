Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman, 2 young kids missing after trying to cross border into Canada: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2025 12:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rise in asylum seekers to Canada as migrants’ protected status set to expire in U.S.'
Rise in asylum seekers to Canada as migrants’ protected status set to expire in U.S.
WATCH: Rise in asylum seekers to Canada as migrants’ protected status set to expire in U.S – Apr 8, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The RCMP say a woman and two young children are missing in the woods near the Quebec border with the United States after they were part of a group attempting to cross into Canada.

Three other people — two men and a woman — were arrested Wednesday night after crossing the border illegally near Godmanchester, Que., a small municipality that borders New York state.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP Cpl. Martina Pillarova says police interviewed the three people caught and learned a woman and two young children were missing in the woods.

Officers began searching the area, located 65 kilometres southwest of Montreal, shortly after midnight.

Trending Now

They are being assisted by a tracking dog, a helicopter and resources from the Quebec provincial police.

Officials have reported a rise in the number of asylum seekers from the U.S. heading to the border with Canada since President Donald Trump took office in January.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices