Canada

One dead, one injured after vehicle drives into Pickering bus shelter: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2025 6:12 pm
1 min read
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Police say one person has died and another has been seriously injured after a vehicle drove into a bus shelter in Pickering, east of Toronto.

Durham regional police say the collision took place on Kingston Road between Brock and Valleyfarm roads on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a woman has died and a man is being treated for serious injuries at a Toronto-area hospital.

They say the driver stayed at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

Part of Kingston Road has been closed off to traffic and police say to expect travel disruptions in the area.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

