One dead, one injured after vehicle drives into Pickering bus shelter: police

Police say one person has died and another has been seriously injured after a vehicle drove into a bus shelter in Pickering, east of Toronto.
Durham regional police say the collision took place on Kingston Road between Brock and Valleyfarm roads on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say a woman has died and a man is being treated for serious injuries at a Toronto-area hospital.
They say the driver stayed at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.
Part of Kingston Road has been closed off to traffic and police say to expect travel disruptions in the area.
