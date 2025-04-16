One dead, one injured after vehicle drives into Pickering bus shelter: police

See more sharing options

Police say one person has died and another has been seriously injured after a vehicle drove into a bus shelter in Pickering, east of Toronto.

Durham regional police say the collision took place on Kingston Road between Brock and Valleyfarm roads on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a woman has died and a man is being treated for serious injuries at a Toronto-area hospital.

They say the driver stayed at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

Part of Kingston Road has been closed off to traffic and police say to expect travel disruptions in the area.