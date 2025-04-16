Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Nvidia says new controls on AI chip exports will cost it US$5.5B

By Elaine Kurtenbach The Associated Press
Posted April 16, 2025 7:57 am
2 min read
Nvidia View image in full screen
CEO Jensen Huang talks during the keynote address of Nvidia GTC Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in San Jose, Calif. AP Photo/Nic Coury
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Shares in computer chip makers slumped early Wednesday after Nvidia said tighter U.S. government controls on exports of computer chips used for artificial intelligence will cost it an extra $5.5 billion.

The company, which announced Monday that it will produce its artificial intelligence super computers in the United States for the first time, said the government told it that its H20 integrated circuits and others of a similar bandwidth would be subject to the licensing requirements for the “indefinite future.”

In a regulatory filing, it said the government said the controls addressed risks that the products “may be used in or diverted to, a supercomputer in China.”

Nvidia’s shares fell 5.8 per cent in pre-market trading. Shares in rival chip maker AMD dropped 6.5 per cent.

Asian technology giants also saw big declines. Testing equipment maker Advantest’s shares fell 6.7 per cent in Tokyo, Disco Corp. lost 7.6 per cent and Taiwan’s TSMC dropped 2.4 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trump exempts some smartphones, computers from tariffs'
Trump exempts some smartphones, computers from tariffs

The news of the new controls came after Sen. Elizabeth Warren urged Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to impose restrictions on exports of Nvidia’s H20 and other advanced AI chips to China.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I write with great concern regarding reports that the Commerce Department has paused its plan to restrict the export of powerful advanced AI chips like Nvidia’s H20 to the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” Warren wrote in a letter posted on the website of the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

Trending Now

It said former President Joe Biden had not included the H20 chips in controls his administration placed on exports of advanced AI chips.

The emergence of China’s DeepSeek AI chatbot in January renewed concerns over how China might use the advanced chips to help develop its own AI capabilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Commerce Department officials were not immediately available for comment early Wednesday.

Nvidia said Monday it has commissioned more than one million square feet of manufacturing space to build and test its specialized Blackwell chips in Arizona and AI supercomputers in Texas — part of an investment the company said will produce up to half a trillion dollars of AI infrastructure in the next four years.

The announcement came after President Donald Trump and other officials said tariff exemptions on electronics like smartphones and laptops were only a temporary reprieve until officials develop a new tariff approach specific to the semiconductor industry.

Trump claimed Nvidia’s decision as a victory for his effort to expand manufacturing in the U.S.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices