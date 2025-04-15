Menu

Lifestyle

Okanagan animal advocates warn against gifting rabbits for Easter

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted April 15, 2025 9:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Warning against gifting rabbits for Easter'
Warning against gifting rabbits for Easter
They're cute, cuddly, and popular at this time of the year. But as Sydney Morton explains, animal advocates want people to think twice about giving rabbits as Easter gifts.
The magic of the Easter bunny never fails to entrance kids with colourful eggs and sweet treats.

But the reality is that bunnies do not make great Easter gifts, warns TRACS president Cyndy Mymka.

“After Easter, we get quite a few phone calls of people who are not necessarily saying, ‘I want to surrender my rabbit’ but, someone saying, ‘there’s a rabbit in my neighbourhood’, so somebody has left the door open,” said Mymka.

Mymka warns that Rabbits are a big commitment, not an Easter novelty as some can live eight to 12 years and require special care.

“The faces of all the rabbits that you see here [at the sanctuary] are the faces of rabbits that were abandoned or they were surrendered because people didn’t have a clue what they were getting into,” said Mymka.
Easter celebrations have also proven to be a danger zone for pets like chocolates, easter basket decorations and even flowers. Trinity Wong, an animal care attendant at the BC SPCA in Kelowna, warns that there is a long list of plants that are poisonous to pets.

“Easter Lillies, tulips and daffodils are all poisonous to animals but some good alternatives are orchids and roses,” said Wong.

Though pretty to look at, Wong says if an animal ingests the flowers, it could have grave consequences.

“It can cause kidney failure, vomiting, and nausea,” said Wong.

“Some plants and toxins can even cause some seizures in animals which can be really scary.”

The Kelowna BC SPCA recommends calling a vet immediately, while TRACS invites anyone interested in adopting a bunny for some hands-on training.

