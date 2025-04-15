Okanagan animal advocates warn against gifting rabbits for Easter

The magic of the Easter bunny never fails to entrance kids with colourful eggs and sweet treats.
But the reality is that bunnies do not make great Easter gifts, warns TRACS president Cyndy Mymka.
“After Easter, we get quite a few phone calls of people who are not necessarily saying, ‘I want to surrender my rabbit’ but, someone saying, ‘there’s a rabbit in my neighbourhood’, so somebody has left the door open,” said Mymka.
Mymka warns that Rabbits are a big commitment, not an Easter novelty as some can live eight to 12 years and require special care.
Easter celebrations have also proven to be a danger zone for pets like chocolates, easter basket decorations and even flowers. Trinity Wong, an animal care attendant at the BC SPCA in Kelowna, warns that there is a long list of plants that are poisonous to pets.
“Easter Lillies, tulips and daffodils are all poisonous to animals but some good alternatives are orchids and roses,” said Wong.
Though pretty to look at, Wong says if an animal ingests the flowers, it could have grave consequences.
“It can cause kidney failure, vomiting, and nausea,” said Wong.
“Some plants and toxins can even cause some seizures in animals which can be really scary.”
The Kelowna BC SPCA recommends calling a vet immediately, while TRACS invites anyone interested in adopting a bunny for some hands-on training.
