Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits near San Diego

An earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude struck the interior of San Diego County in California on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 13.4 km (8.33 miles), USGS said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office’s substation in Julian, the mountain town in eastern San Diego County that was near the quake’s epicenter, said it was unaware of any reports of damage or injuries.

Shaking was felt in a large swath of San Diego County, as well as in Orange County and Los Angeles County to the north.

—Reporting by Urvi Dugar