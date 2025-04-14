Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits near San Diego

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 14, 2025 2:40 pm
1 min read
Cropped detail shot of seismometer printing line. View image in full screen
Cropped detail shot of seismometer printing line. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude struck the interior of San Diego County in California on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 13.4 km (8.33 miles), USGS said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office’s substation in Julian, the mountain town in eastern San Diego County that was near the quake’s epicenter, said it was unaware of any reports of damage or injuries.

Trending Now

Shaking was felt in a large swath of San Diego County, as well as in Orange County and Los Angeles County to the north.

Reporting by Urvi Dugar

© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices