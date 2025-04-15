‘Reduce the risk’: These Ontario hospitals are installing weapons detection systems

Send this page to someone via email

With the safety of hospital staff and patients a growing concern across Canada, London Health Sciences Centre is implementing a new weapons detection system in all of its emergency departments.

David Musyj, supervisor of London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), says concern for staff and patient safety has been increasing as reports of assaults at hospitals are being reported throughout the county.

“Individuals, when they come to the emergency department, it’s stressful enough. They are there for another reason — the last thing we want them to have to think about is their own personal safety and security,” Musyj said.

In December, shots were fired outside the emergency room entrance at Victoria Hospital.

While Musyj said they were already discussing the possibility of the system when the incident occurred, it prompted them to implement it more promptly.

Over the last few months, there have been several reports of violent attacks in hospitals across Canada.

The weapons detection system will be operational at the entrances of the emergency departments at Victoria Hospital, Children’s Hospital, and University Hospital.

The system will go live at University Hospital on April 15 and Victoria Hospital on May 6.

The system, leased through Convergint Canada this past January, is part of the organization’s efforts to enhance security while trying to maintain efficient entry for patients, visitors and team members.

“Our Emergency Departments are critical entry points for patients and families seeking care, and when we create a safer entry point, it benefits everyone, including our team members,” said Musyj. “We’ve seen the success of this system at Windsor Regional Hospital. It’s helped to enhance safety, which has also led to staff and physicians feeling more comfortable at work.”

LHSC says they are focused on ensuring a smooth transition while maintaining hospital operations without disruption.

As the system is introduced, the hospital network said the security team will support patients and visitors in understanding the system and answering any questions.

While some individuals should avoid walking through the system, such as those with medical implants like pacemakers, LHSC will offer alternate screening methods, including handheld screening or private screening options, for these individuals.

“It’s not a traditional metal detector where you have to empty your pocket of your cellphone or your keys or items like that. It doesn’t detect those items,” Musyj said.

He said the system uses artificial intelligence to detect potentially dangerous items.

Mysyj said the machine is able to identify the location of a weapon on a person. When that happens, a security guard will discreetly ask the person to step aside to investigate further.

He said the machine will also flag legal items such as pocket knives, but added that people don’t need to bring those things into an emergency room.

When asked about concerns over false positives, Musyj said they can adjust the machine’s sensitivity levels if it starts having too many false positives.

“I would rather have a few false positives than a bunch of individuals coming into the emergency department with knives,” he said

Beyond Windsor, Musyj does not know of other hospitals in Ontario using these devices but notes that different hospitals have implemented metal detectors or security screening measures.

“Safety is always a top priority for Ontario’s hospitals. Every effort is made to ensure that all individuals in a hospital have the safest experience possible.

The Ontario Hospital Association does not track security measures implemented at Ontario hospital sites, but in a statement, Kirk LeMessurier, the chief of communications, said hospitals are continuously adapting these programs and strategies according to the risks they assess in their environments.

LHSC reports that the system has already been effective at Windsor Regional Hospital. Since November 2023, the system has identified more than 4,700 items, including knives and other threats, out of more than 610,000 people going through the detectors.

When it first started, the system would flag 17 items per day, including an average of nine knives per day, but that number has dropped to six times a day, with an average of four knives a day, as the program has become more known.

“Clearly, word of mouth has occurred regarding these detectors, and people now know not to bring these items into the emergency department,” notes Musyj.

“Nothing is 100 per cent, but you continually add different layers to safety, and you reduce the risk of a tragic event happening, especially in a hospital and emergency department.”