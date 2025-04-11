Menu

Crime

Ottawa police officer faces sexual-assault charges, is suspended from duty

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2025 3:50 pm
1 min read
An Ottawa Police Service (OPS) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ottawa Police Service (OPS) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Ottawa police say one of their officers has been charged with several sexual-assault offences and suspended from duty.

Police say the allegations are related to “persons under the age of 18” but the charges do not stem from the officer’s on-duty behaviour.

Ottawa police say the constable has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual Interference and one count of sexual exploitation.

The force did not provide any details about where or when the alleged crimes took place.

They say since the case did not fall within the Special Investigations Unit’s mandate, the investigation was transferred to Peel Regional Police.

The officer, who has been suspended from duty, was set to appear in court on Friday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

