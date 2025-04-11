Ontario bar cited for allegedly serving 17 beers to customer who later died

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario bar has had its licence suspended after allegedly serving 17 beers to someone who fell and died after leaving the establishment.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario said it had investigated a bar named My Friend’s Place in Woodstock, Ont., and after a review, suspended its licence for 60 days.

On Oct. 6, 2024, the AGCO said someone visiting the bar was served 17 beers over the course of just four hours. The government agency alleged the patron was “visibly intoxicated” when they were served and also said the person serving them had not completed all the required training.

When they left the bar, the person fell backwards outside and struck their head. The agency said the customer was taken to hospital, where they later died.

An unrelated alleged incident at the same bar apparently saw an intoxicated patron allowed to drive their vehicle.

“Ontario’s liquor laws are specifically designed to prevent the kind of tragic outcome allegedly resulting from over-service at this establishment,” Karin Schnarr, the AGCO’s CEO, said in a statement.

“Adherence to Ontario’s responsible service standards is not optional and this suspension demonstrates that we hold licensees accountable.”