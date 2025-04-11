Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario bar cited for allegedly serving 17 beers to customer who later died

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 11, 2025 12:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'MADD Saskatoon urges drivers to plan a safe ride home during holiday season'
MADD Saskatoon urges drivers to plan a safe ride home during holiday season
WATCH: MADD Saskatoon urges drivers to plan a safe ride home during holiday season – Dec 11, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario bar has had its licence suspended after allegedly serving 17 beers to someone who fell and died after leaving the establishment.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario said it had investigated a bar named My Friend’s Place in Woodstock, Ont., and after a review, suspended its licence for 60 days.

On Oct. 6, 2024, the AGCO said someone visiting the bar was served 17 beers over the course of just four hours. The government agency alleged the patron was “visibly intoxicated” when they were served and also said the person serving them had not completed all the required training.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

When they left the bar, the person fell backwards outside and struck their head. The agency said the customer was taken to hospital, where they later died.

Trending Now

An unrelated alleged incident at the same bar apparently saw an intoxicated patron allowed to drive their vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ontario’s liquor laws are specifically designed to prevent the kind of tragic outcome allegedly resulting from over-service at this establishment,” Karin Schnarr, the AGCO’s CEO, said in a statement.

“Adherence to Ontario’s responsible service standards is not optional and this suspension demonstrates that we hold licensees accountable.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices