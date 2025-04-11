SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mark Carney back in Ottawa to address Donald Trump’s trade war 

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted April 11, 2025 8:37 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney pauses campaign again as Trump tariffs stay on Canada'
Carney pauses campaign again as Trump tariffs stay on Canada
WATCH: Carney pauses campaign again as Trump tariffs stay on Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney is shifting his focus from the federal election campaign once again to address the impact of an escalating global trade war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney, who retains his caretaker role as prime minister during the campaign, is back in Ottawa to convene a meeting of the cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations and national security Friday morning.

This is the third time that Carney has temporarily suspended his campaign as the Liberal party leader to co-ordinate a response to Trump’s trade actions.

The meeting comes on the heels of a chaotic week for the global stock markets that have nosedived since Trump announced his sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs last week before hitting a 90-day pause on that policy for more than 75 countries to allow for negotiations.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada was not included in that list of countries to face “reciprocal” tariffs but does face three other sets of tariffs imposed over the last six weeks: 25 per cent general U.S. export tariffs on non-CUSMA-compliant goods, 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. and 25 per cent auto sector tariffs.

Click to play video: 'Trump’s tariff pause and its impact on global market'
Trump’s tariff pause and its impact on global market

At a campaign stop in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Carney said Trump’s halt is “a welcome reprieve for the global economy,” but “the impacts of other tariffs and the threat of future tariffs are already being felt around the world and here at home.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“So, the stakes have never been higher for our economy,” Carney said while announcing that he will be returning to Ottawa.

Canada has already responded to Trump’s trade actions with counter-tariffs on almost $60 billion worth of American goods, which were announced in retaliation for the 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods and a subsequent round that was retaliation for the steel and aluminum tariffs.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s counter-tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles went into effect Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Canada election 2025: Poilievre blames Carney for lack of Trump tariff relief'
Canada election 2025: Poilievre blames Carney for lack of Trump tariff relief

Canadians are set to go to the polls on April 28.

Trump’s trade war and repeated threats to make Canada the 51st U.S. state have emerged as key focal points for Canadians and the federal party leaders in this election.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh weighed in on the trade tensions Thursday.

Poilievre said Trump’s decision to pause global tariffs on its trading partners while keeping other tariffs on Canada was a “historic mistreatment.”

Singh said a lot of Canadians are worried about the trade war and “the roller-coaster ride that is Donald Trump.”

Story continues below advertisement

Poilievre is campaigning in St. Catharines, Ont., and Windsor, Ont., Friday, while Singh is in Ottawa.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices