Manitoba offers $13 million with more to come for planned grain centre

The Manitoba government is putting up $13 million for a centre aimed at helping grain producers find new international trading partners.

Cereals Canada, a national industry group, announced plans last year for a new $100-million facility in downtown Winnipeg called the Global Agriculture Technology Exchange.

Premier Wab Kinew says the centre will help showcase Manitoba’s grains and drive up global demand for Canadian products.

He says it will also protect jobs at a time when agriculture is facing a trade war on two fronts, with tariffs from the United States and China.

Kinew says the province is likely to put up more money, and he’d be open to covering a third of the final cost if the federal government gets involved as well.

The building is to include space for offices, training and research.

