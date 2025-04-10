Menu

Politics

Manitoba offers $13 million with more to come for planned grain centre

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2025 2:08 pm
Manitoba braces for tariff impact but ‘Buy Canadian’ offers hope
RELATED: Southern Manitoba, a hub for agriculture and manufacturing, faces growing uncertainty under the U.S. trade war. From RV parts to medical gear and cosmetics, local businesses are bracing for impact. But as Melissa Ridgen reports, there's also a silver lining as the “Buy Canadian” movement grows.
The Manitoba government is putting up $13 million for a centre aimed at helping grain producers find new international trading partners.

Cereals Canada, a national industry group, announced plans last year for a new $100-million facility in downtown Winnipeg called the Global Agriculture Technology Exchange.

Premier Wab Kinew says the centre will help showcase Manitoba’s grains and drive up global demand for Canadian products.

He says it will also protect jobs at a time when agriculture is facing a trade war on two fronts, with tariffs from the United States and China.

Kinew says the province is likely to put up more money, and he’d be open to covering a third of the final cost if the federal government gets involved as well.

The building is to include space for offices, training and research.

‘Uncertainty always lowers the price’: Tariffs a burden on prairie canola farmers
© 2025 The Canadian Press

