Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Scott Moe says MLA terrorist comment about Jagmeet Singh ‘very inappropriate’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2025 3:19 pm
1 min read
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh gives remarks and speaks to reporters during a campaign stop, in Saskatoon, Thursday, April 10, 2025. A national Sikh organization is condemning a Saskatchewan legislature member who called Singh a terrorist. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh gives remarks and speaks to reporters during a campaign stop, in Saskatoon, Thursday, April 10, 2025. A national Sikh organization is condemning a Saskatchewan legislature member who called Singh a terrorist. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL/JJF
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says one of his legislature members made inaccurate and “very, very inappropriate comments” by calling federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh a terrorist.

But Moe says Humboldt-Watrous MLA Racquel Hilbert has publicly apologized and retracted the remark.

He says the programs and policies of his Saskatchewan Party government show it’s committed to building on and embracing the diversity of the province’s people.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Moe made the statement in the house a day after Hilbert apologized for her terrorist comment, delivered two weeks earlier during budget debate.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s health-care system faces major blow if fed cuts go through, Singh says'
Saskatchewan’s health-care system faces major blow if fed cuts go through, Singh says
Trending Now

Singh has said he doesn’t take the comment personally but worries about the message it sends to children.

Story continues below advertisement

The World Sikh Organization of Canada says Hilbert’s remark was shocking and is urging she be removed from committee assignments and that all Saskatchewan Party members undergo cultural sensitivity training.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices