Foodies rejoice: Michelin to announce Quebec restaurant picks in May

Send this page to someone via email

Michelin will reveal its culinary picks from Quebec next month.

The prestigious restaurant guide says it will release its recommendations from the province on May 15.

The company says it will make the announcement in a press release instead of the usual ceremony featuring a bevy of local chefs and speeches from eateries that get a star.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Michelin announced last year that it would embark on a provincewide quest for the best food Quebec has on offer.

Quebec is one of three Michelin Guide destinations in Canada, along with Toronto and Vancouver.

Michelin says its Quebec restaurant selection will be based on its usual criteria, which awards stars based on food quality, the mastery of cooking techniques and consistency.

Michelin-starred restaurants in Canada include Sushi Masaki Saito in Toronto – the only one in the country with two stars – and Barbara in Vancouver.