Canada

Foodies rejoice: Michelin to announce Quebec restaurant picks in May

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2025 1:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Chefs in Quebec City are dreaming of a visit from prestigious Michelin Guide'
Chefs in Quebec City are dreaming of a visit from prestigious Michelin Guide
Related: Chefs in Quebec City are dreaming of a visit from prestigious Michelin Guide – Apr 21, 2024
Michelin will reveal its culinary picks from Quebec next month.

The prestigious restaurant guide says it will release its recommendations from the province on May 15.

The company says it will make the announcement in a press release instead of the usual ceremony featuring a bevy of local chefs and speeches from eateries that get a star.

Michelin announced last year that it would embark on a provincewide quest for the best food Quebec has on offer.

Quebec is one of three Michelin Guide destinations in Canada, along with Toronto and Vancouver.

Michelin says its Quebec restaurant selection will be based on its usual criteria, which awards stars based on food quality, the mastery of cooking techniques and consistency.

Michelin-starred restaurants in Canada include Sushi Masaki Saito in Toronto – the only one in the country with two stars – and Barbara in Vancouver.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

