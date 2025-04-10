Andrew Tate accusations — rape, assault, murder threats — detailed in UK court docs

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: The following article contains graphic descriptions of abuse. Please read at your own discretion.

Andrew Tate pointed a gun at a woman’s face and told her that if she did not do what he said, “There’ll be hell to pay,” according to one of four female victims suing the social media personality and self-proclaimed misogynist.

Court documents obtained by the BBC in Tate’s U.K .trial also detail allegations of rape, assault and threats of murder.

The case involves incidents that took place between 2013 and 2015 in the southern English towns of Luton and Hitchin.

One victim claims Tate threatened to kill her, another said he claimed to have killed people in the past and a third says he threatened to kill anyone she interacted with.

Tate denied the allegations, labelling them a “pack of lies” and “gross fabrications” in a written defence to the High Court. The internet personality is currently embroiled in numerous legal battles concerning a slew of accusations, including in the U.K., the U.S. and Romania.

Allegations against Tate in his U.K. trial include the rape and strangulation of two employees at his webcam business in 2015. According to the BBC, the strangulations of both female victims were so severe and repetitive that they developed noticeably red eyes from burst capillaries, a tell-tale sign of asphyxia.

Tate is also accused of telling a third victim that he was deciding whether or not rape her, before doing so and strangling her.

A fourth victim claims Tate strangled her during sex and then raped her while she was unconscious; she told the BBC that the encounter was consensual at first but that Tate forcefully restricted her breathing, causing her to lose consciousness.

“During sex, he started to strangle me. I passed out, and he carried on having sex with me,” she said.

Tate denies strangling the woman and that she fell unconscious. He says he may have put his hand on her neck, but not in a way that would have impacted her ability to breathe.

In her claim, the fourth victim says she noticed a gun placed on the couch in Tate’s apartment during an alleged encounter in 2014.

She told the BBC she was unsure if it was real or a toy, but thought it strange that a grown man would own a toy gun.

“I didn’t really mention it to him or anything,” she said. “But I distinctly remember it being there and kind of being a bit freaked out by it because it’s not really something you see in the UK.”

Three of the women reported Tate to police in 2019, but no criminal charges were brought against him.

The accusers are now seeking damages “arising from the assaults, batteries, and infliction of intentional harm,” their civil claim states. Tate argues that too much time has passed for the women to take legal action against him and that correspondence such as texts, emails, and other potential evidence no longer exist.

In a separate incident in March, Tate’s ex-girlfriend, Brianna Stern, accused him of sexual assault and battery, filing a lawsuit in Los Angeles.

Stern’s accusations added to Tate’s mounting legal troubles. He is charged with human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women in Romania. His brother, Tristan Tate, is also accused in that case.

In her complaint, Stern argues that Tate’s abusive treatment of her aligns with a long pattern of blatant misogyny. She said he initially acted overly loving and generous to lure her into a relationship that turned abusive.

The lawsuit, which was filed March 27, details an encounter from earlier that month at the Beverly Hills Hotel where Tate allegedly choked and beat Stern, according to the complaint. Stern said she was later diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome.

A hearing for Tate’s U.K. trial is set to take place on April 15.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.