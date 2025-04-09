Vancouver mayor, Jewish leaders to speak about antisemitism concerns in politics

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim will be holding a press conference on Wednesday morning alongside leaders of the city’s Jewish community.

In a release, the city said Sim will speak following “recent developments of public concern.”

The press conference will be live-streamed above starting at 9:30 a.m. PT.

This availability comes after some emotional comments by one of ABC Vancouver’s unsuccessful byelection candidates, which have once again raised concerns about antisemitism in B.C. politics.

Candidate Jaime Stein, who finished sixth in the race for two vacant council seats on Saturday, made the comments during his concession speech, admitting he was going “off script.”

“Vancouver has an antisemitism problem and we need to address it. I witnessed it first hand on this campaign with the threats I received on social media and the vandalism that happened to our signs,” Stein said.

“My message to the two councillors who are coming in is very clear: Stand up for Vancouver’s Jewish community. Do not incite any more hatred against the Jewish community in Vancouver.”

Sim said Stein faced more than one antisemitic incident during the campaign, something he said was “heartbreaking” for the candidate, his family and the Jewish community.

More to come.