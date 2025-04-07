Menu

National

Economy

Province gives $4.5M to Travel Manitoba in effort to showcase province to visitors

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 7, 2025 2:11 pm
1 min read
Travel bloggers fall in love with Winnipeg—despite the cold
RELATED: Winnipeg is a city that sometimes gets a bad rap for mosquitoes, crime and cold winters. But an international travel blogging couple spent a week in Manitoba's capital during a recent cold snap and took to Reddit to declare their love for the prairie city. Melissa Ridgen explains – Mar 2, 2025
Manitoba’s tourism minister says Travel Manitoba is receiving $4.5 million in government funds to help showcase the province to potential tourists.

Ten per cent of that funding is set aside specifically for Indigenous Tourism Manitoba.

“Tourism is a key part of what makes Manitoba such a dynamic place to live, work and visit,” Nellie Kennedy said.

“With this significant investment, our government recognizes the importance of tourism and the role it plays in the economic well-being of our beautiful province. Travel Manitoba has a track record of success in growing tourism in ways that benefit all Manitobans.”

The province says there were 10.4 million visitors to Manitoba in 2023, leading to $1.82 billion in tourism dollars spent. In addition, Kennedy said, more than 25,000 Manitoba jobs are related to the tourism sector.

Travel Manitoba CEO Colin Ferguson said Monday that tourism investments are also “investments in Manitoba.”

“Manitoba is home to incredible heart-stirring tourism experiences that attract travellers from across the country and around the world,” he said.

“Whether you’re a local or a visitor, travel not only creates unforgettable memories but also supports businesses, jobs and investment in communities throughout Manitoba.”

Indigenous tourism growing in Manitoba
