City employee charged in hit-and-run that left Winnipeg woman in hospital

Winnipeg police say they’ve made an arrest in a hit-and-run last month that put a 25-year-old woman in the hospital.

Their investigation has determined that the March 15 incident, which took place in the early morning at the intersection of Osborne Street and Mulvey Avenue, involved a City of Winnipeg van being driven by a municipal employee.

The driver turned himself in at police headquarters Wednesday, and now faces charges of driving carelessly causing life-threatening injury, failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian and failing to stop after a crash.

The victim’s family spoke out shortly after the incident with allegations that the van in question had been following her and that the collision was deliberate and potentially an attempt to abduct her.

At the time, family members said she suffered a wide range of injuries, including a broken pelvis, broken ribs and a broken shoulder.

Police say there is no evidence to support that the victim was in any way targeted.