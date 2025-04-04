Menu

Politics

Nuclear safety commission OKs construction of Ontario small modular reactor

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2025 6:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s energy minister on how he’s planning for the power hungry province'
Ontario’s energy minister on how he’s planning for the power hungry province
WATCH: Ontario's energy minister on how he's planning for the power hungry province – Oct 26, 2024
The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has approved a plan by Ontario Power Generation to build a small modular reactor at the site of the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station.

Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce says the Darlington small modular reactor will be the first of its kind in the G7.

The province is ultimately planning for four small modular reactors to be built on that site.

It is part of a larger push from Lecce to rely even more heavily on nuclear generation to power the province’s growing electricity demands.

The plan also includes exploring a new, large-scale plant at Bruce Power in Tiverton, Ont., considering a new nuclear plant near Port Hope, Ont., and refurbishing units at the Pickering nuclear plant to extend its lifespan.

The CNSC announced its decision today to grant the licence to construct a General Electric Hitachi BWRX-300 reactor, noting that it will need to hold a separate licensing process in the future to decide on a licence to operate.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

