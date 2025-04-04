Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ford visits areas with prolonged power outages caused by ice storm in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2025 3:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More freezing rain expected for parts of Ontario already hit by ice storm'
More freezing rain expected for parts of Ontario already hit by ice storm
RELATED: More freezing rain expected for parts of Ontario already hit by ice storm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is visiting some areas affected by prolonged power outages after a powerful ice storm hit central and northern parts of the province last weekend.

During a stop in Orillia, Ford thanked hydro workers, volunteers and local officials for their ongoing efforts to restore power to tens of thousands of homes and business that are still in the dark.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The weekend storm caused severe damage in cities such as Orillia and Peterborough, while another storm system that moved through parts of Ontario mid-week caused additional scattered outages and slowed down restoration efforts.

Hydro One says power has been restored to more than 85 per cent of nearly a million affected customers, but there is “still a lot of work ahead” until everyone gets their electricity back.

Trending Now

It says crews continue to discover significant damage as they work on restoring power to customers.

Story continues below advertisement

The utility says its crew members have discovered 1,826 broken poles so far.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices