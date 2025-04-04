Menu

Crime

Shoplifting report leads to more than $20K in drugs seized by Winnipeg cops

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 4, 2025 3:02 pm
Click to play video: 'City councillor speaks on fixing Winnipeg drug crisis'
City councillor speaks on fixing Winnipeg drug crisis
WATCH: Winnipeg city councillor Cindy Gilroy talks about what is needed to improve the city's drug crisis this year, and says we are using an old strategy and it's not helping the problem on the streets. – Jan 6, 2025
A report of suspected shoplifters at a McPhillips Street store Thursday turned out to be a bonanza for Winnipeg police, who seized more than $20,000 worth of drugs, a loaded gun, and more.

Officers were called to the scene just before 3 p.m., where a man and a woman had been caught by loss prevention officers for allegedly failing to pay for store property.

Police said a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun was seized, and after a search, officers turned up 67 grams of fentanyl, 130 grams of cocaine, six grams of meth, and 50 dilaudid tablets, as well as cellphones and $2,740 in cash.

A 27-year-old man is in custody, facing a laundry list of charges, including multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime, theft, and four separate gun charges.

The other suspect, a 24-year-old woman, was released on an appearance notice, and has been charged with fentanyl possession and theft under $5,000.

