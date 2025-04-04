Shoplifting report leads to more than $20K in drugs seized by Winnipeg cops

Send this page to someone via email

A report of suspected shoplifters at a McPhillips Street store Thursday turned out to be a bonanza for Winnipeg police, who seized more than $20,000 worth of drugs, a loaded gun, and more.

Officers were called to the scene just before 3 p.m., where a man and a woman had been caught by loss prevention officers for allegedly failing to pay for store property.

Police said a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun was seized, and after a search, officers turned up 67 grams of fentanyl, 130 grams of cocaine, six grams of meth, and 50 dilaudid tablets, as well as cellphones and $2,740 in cash.

A 27-year-old man is in custody, facing a laundry list of charges, including multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime, theft, and four separate gun charges.

The other suspect, a 24-year-old woman, was released on an appearance notice, and has been charged with fentanyl possession and theft under $5,000.