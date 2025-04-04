Menu

Crime

Sentencing for Calgary parents in death of toddler set for next month

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2025 1:27 pm
1 min read
The Calgary Courts Centre is pictured in Calgary on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. View image in full screen
The Calgary Courts Centre is pictured in Calgary on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A sentencing hearing for a Calgary couple in the death of their badly burned and emaciated toddler has been rescheduled for next month.

Sonya Pasqua and Michael Sinclair pleaded guilty in December to manslaughter.

Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua, who was 18 months old, died in 2021 after suffering major burns to a third of his body.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

An agreed statement of facts says the parents didn’t seek medical treatment and tried to treat the burns with honey before the child died from an infection and head trauma.

Sentencing arguments were originally scheduled for last month, but the judge in the case was ill.

The hearing is now set for May 16.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

