Sentencing for Calgary parents in death of toddler set for next month

Send this page to someone via email

A sentencing hearing for a Calgary couple in the death of their badly burned and emaciated toddler has been rescheduled for next month.

Sonya Pasqua and Michael Sinclair pleaded guilty in December to manslaughter.

Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua, who was 18 months old, died in 2021 after suffering major burns to a third of his body.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

An agreed statement of facts says the parents didn’t seek medical treatment and tried to treat the burns with honey before the child died from an infection and head trauma.

Sentencing arguments were originally scheduled for last month, but the judge in the case was ill.

The hearing is now set for May 16.