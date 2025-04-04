Rapid Fire with the Rush: Jake Boudreau

In his third season with the Saskatchewan Rush organization, Jake Boudreau has been given the honour of controlling the aux cord in the dressing room and choosing what music his team listens to before games.

A little bit of rap, plus a dash of classic rock to keep the room engaged — choices that his roommate Zach Manns has approved of through 15 games of action.

“I think [Boudreau] is steadily improving as the season has gone on,” said Rush forward Zach Manns.

According to the 26-year-old transition threat, however, those skills as team DJ haven’t been on as much of an upward trend.

“No, flatlined… flatlined,” said Boudreau.

What hasn’t flatlined has been Boudreau’s production on the floor through the 2024-25 NLL season, on pace to set a new career high in scoring with six goals and 24 points in 15 games.

Becoming one of the team’s top weapons in transition, he’s been able to round out his game at both ends of the floor to help the Rush to an 11-4 regular season record and a tie for first place in the league standings.

“It’s been huge,” said Boudreau. “Every year is important and every game, you probably learn at least one thing a game and you don’t even realize it. Every game is important.”

Drafted seventh overall by the Rush in 2021, Boudreau has not only been one of Saskatchewan’s emerging stars over the last two seasons but is among a growing group of players who call Saskatoon home throughout the season.

Not having to worry about flying in and out of the city for games has allowed the Brampton, Ont., product to form a tight connection with his teammates that he trains with throughout the week.

“It definitely helps with lacrosse,” said Boudreau. “Even throughout the week lacrosse gets brought up and it’s dialogue all the time with these guys.

"Having the game on your mind 24/7 as opposed to going back or going to work definitely helps."

Helping to bring the Rush back to prominence and their first playoff berth since 2019, Boudreau is now preparing for his first taste of post-season action — not only as a professional in the NLL, but for the first time in his elite-level lacrosse career.

“I’ve never played a playoff game at all, never mind even here,” said Boudreau.

“I know how great it’s going to be, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Home floor advantage

The Rush are coming off one of their biggest offensive performances of the season last week on their home floor, finding the back of the net 17 times in a 17-12 victory over the visiting Colorado Mammoth.

Captain Ryan Keenan had arguably his best game of the season with five goals and two helpers, while Austin Shanks recorded his first sock-trick in a Rush uniform with a six-goal, 10-point outing against Colorado.

“That’s exactly what we wanted as an offence,” said Shanks. “We’ve been chasing that all year, everyone involved and everyone contributing. It’s tough to do, but we’ve had big nights out of guys all year long randomly.

“To win in this league, especially come the championship, I think it’s going to take everyone chipping in a few goals here and there.”

Combined with a Rochester Knighthawks victory over the San Diego Seals and a Georgia Swarm overtime win against the Halifax Thunderbirds, the Rush were able to secure a top-four finish in the league standings and a home playoff game later this month in league quarterfinals.

It gives Saskatchewan its first post-season game on their home floor since NLL Western semifinals back in 2019.

“My rookie year I lost the championship in [Saskatoon] there and the fans were pretty crazy,” said Shanks. “They were very loud and outgoing, it’s been a long time since they’ve had that feeling. They’ve also waited as much as the players have.”

Down to three games left in the regular season, the Rush will welcome the Calgary Roughnecks to SaskTel Centre this weekend who are fighting for their playoff lives down the stretch drive.

The stakes mean Saskatchewan faces a playoff-like intensity ahead of their first post-season game.

“Calgary is a special game,” said Boudreau. “I’m not even from [Saskatchewan] but I can always feel the rivalry playing there or here, so it’s going to be a good one.”

Saskatchewan got the better of Calgary back on Valentine’s Day, earning a 16-13 victory at Scotiabank Saddledome on the road as part of a five-game win streak.

While their playoff spot is already locked up, Shanks said the team can’t afford to take their foot off the gas pedal with their biggest games of the season on the horizon.

“Hopefully that mentality sticks,” said Shanks. “We want to finish out the year without losing a game and hold that trophy over our head, and that starts with this Friday’s game. If we keep getting better and better every single game, I think that’s very attainable for this team.”

The Rush and Roughnecks will meet for the final time this regular season on Friday, with a 7 p.m. start time at SaskTel Centre.