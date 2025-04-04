Chief wants Tories to drop candidate accused of denying residential schools history

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story deals with disturbing subject matter that may upset and trigger some readers. Discretion is advised.

The regional chief for British Columbia is calling on the Conservative party to drop a candidate accused of denying the history of residential schools.

In videos posted on social media, Aaron Gunn — the Conservative candidate in North Island-Powell River in British Columbia — has said Canada’s program of residential schools did not constitute an act of genocide and that the schools are “much-maligned.”

“There was no genocide. Stop lying to people and read a book,” Gunn wrote in 2020.

In another post, Gunn seems to suggest the burning of a church after news broke that 215 anomalies were found on the grounds of a former B.C. residential school occurred because of “weak, spineless politicians who cede all the narrative ground to the media and radical left.”

There is no reporting that Indigenous people were responsible for the burning of the Nova Scotia church he was referring to.

“The comments are reprehensible, especially to residential school survivors,” said Terry Teegee, regional chief of the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations.

“If this is the party that allows denialism sentiments from their (candidates), then I don’t think they’re worthy of leading any country or government.”

More than 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools, the last of which closed in 1996.

An estimated 6,000 children died in the schools, though experts say the actual number could be much higher.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which was tasked with researching the institutions, found they were rife with abuse, with children separated from their families and barred from visiting with their families.

It concluded the schools were intended for cultural genocide, saying they were “a systematic, government- sponsored attempt to destroy Aboriginal cultures and languages and to assimilate Aboriginal peoples so that they no longer existed as distinct peoples.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said his party’s vetting process is the most robust.

“That’s why we have a zero tolerance for anyone who acts unacceptably,” he said at a news conference in Kingston, Ont.

In a statement, the Conservative party stood by Gunn, saying he “has been clear in recognizing the truly horrific events that transpired in residential schools.”

They add that “any attempt to suggest otherwise is simply false.”

The party pointed to a unanimous consent motion passed in the House of Commons that recognized residential schools as genocide in 2022.

Gunn was not a member of Parliament when that motion was passed.

Teegee said the party “can’t have people like (Gunn) running for government.”

“This is very concerning, and perhaps candidate for prime minister Pierre Poilievre needs to better vet his candidates.”

Sean Carleton, an assistant professor of history and Indigenous studies at the University of Manitoba, said Gunn’s statements attempt to “twist, downplay or minimize” the history of residential schools — and the party would have known about them before it nominated him.

He said Gunn “continues to promote misinformation and show a lack of leadership.”

Bob (Galagame) Chamberlin, former vice President of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs, called in a news release Thursday for Poilievre to remove Gunn as a candidate.

“When I see someone like Aaron Gunn espousing what I see as racist comments-denialism of the impacts of residential schools on First Nations, it’s appalling, it’s disgusting, it’s offensive,” Chamberlin said. “I believe that Canadians need to understand that the Conservatives welcome these types of people into their party, and I think the leader needs to be asked does he support these statements.”

Stephanie Scott, executive director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, said in a media statement that residential school denialism has a real impact on survivors and their communities.

“We say it often: words matter,” Scott wrote.

“All people, especially those seeking or holding positions of authority, must acknowledge the genocide and commit to factual research, rather than spreading harmful misinformation and perpetuating lies.”

Poilievre had to apologize for comments of his own about residential schools under former prime minister Stephen Harper’s government in 2008.

Speaking with CFRA News Talk Radio just before Harper delivered an apology to residential school survivors on June 11, 2008, Poilievre said he wasn’t sure Canadians were “getting value for all this money” — money to compensate former students who were forced to attend residential schools.

The Indian Residential Schools Settlement, which was implemented in September 2007, allocated $1.9 billion for former students.

“My view is that we need to engender the values of hard work and independence and self-reliance. That’s the solution in the long run — more money will not solve it,” Poilievre said.

He quickly apologized and said he accepted responsibility for his comments, which he called “hurtful and wrong.”

The Conservative party has dropped a handful of candidates in recent days when comments they have made came to light.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-800-721-0066) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

Support is also available through the 24-hour National Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line offers culturally competent counselling and crisis intervention to all Indigenous peoples experiencing trauma, distress, strong emotions and painful memories. The line can be reached anytime toll-free at 1-855-242-3310.