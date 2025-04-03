Menu

Health

United Nurses of Alberta reach 4-year deal with province

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2025 1:17 pm
1 min read
A medical bed is photographed in the trauma bay during simulation training at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Alberta's nurses union has signed a new four year contract with the province after months of bargaining and mediation. View image in full screen
A medical bed is photographed in the trauma bay during simulation training at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Alberta's nurses union has signed a new four year contract with the province after months of bargaining and mediation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Alberta’s nurses union has signed a four-year contract with the province after months of bargaining and mediation.

The United Nurses of Alberta says the new deal will see over 30,000 nurses across the province receive pay increases of about 20 per cent by 2028.

The union says the agreement also includes job security protection, as Alberta overhauls its health-care system, as well as assurances for staffing levels.

It says the agreement signifies the value of nurses and brings a “difficult” round of bargaining to an end.

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the deal ensures the province is a competitive place for nurses to work.

He also says the agreement, as well as other provincial hiring programs, should reduce Alberta’s dependency on private nurses and international recruiting.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

