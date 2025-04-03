Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Atlantic premiers hold the line on retaliatory measures, citing tariff uncertainty

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2025 11:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls for more social supports in N.S. amid lingering U.S. tariffs worries'
Calls for more social supports in N.S. amid lingering U.S. tariffs worries
MLAs in Nova Scotia met with the province’s Department of Opportunities and Social Development to discuss ways to lift people out of poverty amid a cost-of-living crisis. As Mitchell Bailey reports, about three per cent of Nova Scotians rely on income assistance and some are hoping to see those supports increase with the lingering U.S. tariffs worries.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Premiers in the Atlantic region say economic uncertainty remains even though Canada was left out of the latest round of global U.S. tariffs.

On Wednesday, Trump announced a 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports from most countries, but a White House fact sheet said goods covered by the free-trade deal between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico were exempted.

In a statement released late Wednesday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said Canada may have been spared the worst-case scenario, but thousands of residents in the province will still be affected by Trump’s trade policies.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Trump also says he is going ahead with previously announced 25 per cent tariffs on automobile imports starting today, which will add to existing 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Trending Now

Houston says retaliatory measures already taken will remain, including the review on non-essential contracts with U.S. suppliers, increased highway tolls for commercial U.S. vehicles, and the removal of American alcohol from Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. stores.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt said Wednesday the economic uncertainty of the past months isn’t going away, adding that her government will continue its boycott of U.S. goods.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices