Atlantic premiers hold the line on retaliatory measures, citing tariff uncertainty

Premiers in the Atlantic region say economic uncertainty remains even though Canada was left out of the latest round of global U.S. tariffs.

On Wednesday, Trump announced a 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports from most countries, but a White House fact sheet said goods covered by the free-trade deal between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico were exempted.

In a statement released late Wednesday, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said Canada may have been spared the worst-case scenario, but thousands of residents in the province will still be affected by Trump’s trade policies.

Trump also says he is going ahead with previously announced 25 per cent tariffs on automobile imports starting today, which will add to existing 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Houston says retaliatory measures already taken will remain, including the review on non-essential contracts with U.S. suppliers, increased highway tolls for commercial U.S. vehicles, and the removal of American alcohol from Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. stores.

New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt said Wednesday the economic uncertainty of the past months isn’t going away, adding that her government will continue its boycott of U.S. goods.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.