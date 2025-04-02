Manitoba puts up money for the agricultural sector in the face of tariffs

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is promising $150 million for the agricultural sector to help handle tariffs imposed by the United States and China.

The province says it will provide $10 million in additional matching funds for the AgriStability program, as well as $140.8 million for business risk management programs such as AgriInsurance and AgriInvest.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Premier Wab Kinew says some of the money is being used to align with federal government changes in the cap and threshold on aid.

Kinew says the recent provincial budget has another $90 million set aside as a contingency for farmers and producers if the impact of tariffs grows.

In addition to tariff threats from the United States, Canadian farmers are already facing tariffs from China on products such as canola and pork.

Kinew spoke at the Maple Leaf Foods plant, a major employer and maker of pork products in western Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are ways that we can protect our economy. We can insulate against the shock of tariffs and give our economy time to adjust,” Kinew said Wednesday.