N.S. offering $150,000 for info on shooting that left 5 injured at Africville reunion

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a shooting last year at an Africville reunion event in Halifax’s north end.

Department of Justice officials say the July 27, 2024, shooting that left five people injured has been added to the major unsolved crimes reward program.

The province says its decision to include the shooting marks the first time since the program was launched in 2006 that money is being offered to help solve a crime that is not a homicide or a suspicious missing persons case.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In July 2024 Halifax police said two men exchanged gunfire near a crowd at the reunion in Africville Park, and five people were shot.

Crowds of people were in the park celebrating the 41st annual reunion of residents of Africville, the historic Black community in the north end of Halifax that was demolished in the 1960s.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Minister Becky Druhan says the shooting continues to have a serious and heartbreaking impact on the victims, their families, and the wider community.

2:11 Community reacts to tragic shooting at Africville reunion event

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2025.