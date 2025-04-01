‘Means the world’: Tiny home removed from Toronto park after resident given full time housing

Send this page to someone via email

On a sunny side street in a Toronto neighbourhood, Brent Blake is settling into his first permanent home in years.

“I don’t really know what to say right now,” Blake said. “This is just really cool.”

Blake had been living in one of the mobile homes set up by the non-profit Tiny Tiny Homes in St. James Park for the winter, but now has an apartment to call home for the long term.

“When I say I’m going home, I’m going home,” said Blake. “I’m not going to a tiny home, I’m not going to some doorway somewhere to sleep. I’m going to my home, I’ll cook my dinner, I’ll go to bed in my bed. And that means the world.”

While Blake knew he’d be able to move in on Tuesday, he was surprised with furnishings in the unit — donations from the community and the Tiny Tiny Homes team.

“As we were walking in, I told Brent, ‘Don’t worry Brent, we’ll take you to Walmart after you drop of your bag, we’ll get you an air mattress for a couple days.’ And he walked in and I was like, ‘April Fools, we don’t need to get anything,'” said Tiny Tiny Homes Founder Ryan Donais.

Blake shared his thanks to all who have supported him since learning of his journey to housing.

He has been coping with throat cancer while waiting for subsidized housing.

“I did not expect this in any way, shape or form,” said Blake.

“You know, people sometimes open their hearts and amazing things happen. Because you opened your heart, you were able to open my heart at the same time.”

Blake’s permanent housing was possible through a partnership between Tiny Tiny Homes and the City of Toronto.

The city securing funding through the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit (COHB).

“Everybody should be inside, you know, nobody should be in tiny homes,” said Donais.

“During the wintertime, this was a life-saving measure that kept people safe and now that we’re getting people into permanent housing, it’s time to remove the structures from the parks.”

In line with the agreement Donais made with the city, Blake’s now-empty mobile home has been removed from St. James Park.

“The City of Toronto’s Streets to Homes outreach staff were pleased to work in partnership with the owner of Tiny Tiny Homes and the individual in the unit to move them into permanent housing today,” said City of Toronto spokesperson Elise von Scheel.

She told Global News by email that staff will continue to work with the individuals who remain at St. James Park to help connect them to shelter, housing and supports.

The remaining Tiny Tiny Homes structures will be removed as people in them successfully move indoors.

“Starting mid-April, the City will implement the Enhanced Outreach Model, which brings comprehensive social and health service supports directly to the park, along with daily debris removal and 24/7 security,” said von Scheel.

The city says it has committed to build up to 20 new shelter sites by 2033 and add 18,000 supportive homes by 2030.

For Blake, permanent housing provides him with help along his journey.

“It was all because the tiny homes came and found me and gave me a home. And they made me feel like I meant something.”