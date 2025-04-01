Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Paid leave now extended for victims of domestic violence in Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2025 4:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. Opposition calling government to address intimate partner violence court system'
N.S. Opposition calling government to address intimate partner violence court system
Related: N.S. Opposition calling government to address intimate partner violence court system – Mar 21, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Victims of domestic violence in Nova Scotia are now entitled to more paid leave under the province’s labour standards code.

As of Tuesday, paid leave for victims of family violence expands to five days from three, a move intended to give employees more time away from their jobs to seek medical, legal and social support without the added worry of lost income.

The rules say employees with at least three months of service are entitled to up to 16 consecutive weeks leave, plus 10 additional days that can be taken either consecutively or intermittently.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The five paid days can be used during either the 16-week leave or the 10-day leave.

Labour Minister Nolan Young issued a statement saying nobody should have to choose between their safety and their paycheque.

The provincial government says the new rules align with a law passed last year declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic in the province.

Trending Now

The government says the changes are also in line with recommendations from the inquiry that investigated the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, which started when a man assaulted his common-law wife and then fatally shot 22 people during a 13-hour rampage.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says an estimated one in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, and it says the cost of domestic violence to the Canadian economy is estimated to be more than $7 billion annually, including lost productivity and health-care costs.

More than 10,000 Nova Scotians accessed provincial domestic violence services in the past year alone.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices