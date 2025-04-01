Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. facing future without consumer carbon tax for 1st time in 17 years

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2025 1:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Gas prices drop in many provinces as consumer carbon tax is removed'
Gas prices drop in many provinces as consumer carbon tax is removed
Gas prices across most of Canada have dropped by as much as 20 cents per litre in some areas. With the removal of the consumer carbon tax, what does this mean for Canadians at the pump and beyond? Professor Pierre-Olivier Pineau, Chair of Energy Sector Management at HEC Montréal, joins Miranda Anthistle to break it down.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbians are facing a future without a consumer carbon tax for the first time in 17 years, after the early-morning approval of a bill to end the long-standing policy.

The NDP government fast-tracked legislation in an effort to kill off the tax on Monday, in time to coincide with today’s demise of the federal version of the tax, but it was around 1:30 a.m. before it finally passed its third reading in the legislature.

Premier David Eby had said Monday he expected gas prices to fall by about 17 cents a litre today as the impact of the tax’s repeal kicked in, but many gas stations were showing smaller drops around 9 a.m.

Click to play video: 'End to B.C. consumer carbon tax debated in legislature'
End to B.C. consumer carbon tax debated in legislature

The lowest price in Metro Vancouver, according to the GasBuddy website at 4 p.m. on Monday, was about $1.81, while at 9 a.m. today it was about $1.78.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Eby says the province’s utilities commission has the authority to uncover price gouging and British Columbians expect the price difference to show up at the pumps.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The BC Utilities Commission says it will monitor the market to determine whether gas companies are passing on savings from the removal of the tax to customers.

The final vote to end the tax came about 15 hours after Finance Minister Brenda Bailey proposed the bill to the legislature.

It marks the end of a tax that has been in place since 2008, when B.C. became the first jurisdiction in North America to introduce a broad-based carbon levy.

Eby said Monday that it played an important role for many years, but it became a “toxic” issue as a result of campaigns by the B.C. and federal Conservative parties.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices