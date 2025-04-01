Manitoba minimum wage set to increase to $16 an hour this October

See more sharing options

Many workers in Manitoba are set to see a slight increase in their wages this fall.

The Manitoba government says the minimum wage is to go up by 20 cents to $16 an hour.

The increase is to take effect on Oct. 1.

Manitoba’s minimum wage is updated annually and tied to inflation.

The government says the latest increase reflects the province’s 2024 inflation rate of 1.1 per cent.

The federal minimum wage for employees in the federally regulated private sector is $17.75.

