Manitoba minimum wage set to increase to $16 an hour this October

Many workers in Manitoba are set to see a slight increase in their wages this fall.
The Manitoba government says the minimum wage is to go up by 20 cents to $16 an hour.
The increase is to take effect on Oct. 1.
Manitoba’s minimum wage is updated annually and tied to inflation.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The government says the latest increase reflects the province’s 2024 inflation rate of 1.1 per cent.
The federal minimum wage for employees in the federally regulated private sector is $17.75.
Manitoba’s minimum wage increases by 50 cents
Trending Now
Comments