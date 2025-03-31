‘NYPD Blue’ star Kim Delaney arrested after domestic disturbance

Send this page to someone via email

Kim Delaney, best known for her work on the police procedural NYPD Blue, was arrested in Southern California over the weekend following an alleged incident of domestic violence.

The 63-year-old actor was arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon Saturday morning alongside her partner James Morgan, who was booked on a charge of battery, police told NBC News.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Kenneth Jose Salgado told the outlet the couple was arrested at a residence in Marina del Rey, but did not elaborate on the events leading to their arrests.

Delaney played Detective Diane Russell on NYPD Blue from 1995 to 2003.

Prior to her time on NYPD Blue, she featured on 36 episodes of the daytime soap opera All My Children from 1981 to 1994. She is also known for her roles in General Hospital, Army Wives and CSI: Miami.

More recently, she appeared as Jennifer Sheridan on four episodes of the NBC drama Chicago Fire.

According to USA Today, this is not Delaney’s first brush with the law. The outlet reports the Emmy-winning actor was arrested in January of 2002 on suspicion of drunk driving. She pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to take a defensive driving course.

The following year, People magazine reports, Delaney checked herself into a rehabilitation clinic for an alcohol addiction. Two years later, in 2005, she lost custody of her teen son after allegedly forcing him to get in the car while she was driving under the influence.

The New York Post reports that Morgan was bailed out on a US$20,000 bond shortly after his arrest on Saturday, but that Delaney remains in custody. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, April 1.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in October, with Delaney marking the occasion on her Instagram account.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.