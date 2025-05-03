On the Brink: Online trading groups filling an ‘overwhelming’ gap for families.

This is the latest instalment of a Global News series called ‘On the Brink,’ which profiles people who are struggling with the rising cost of living. In this story, we look at how the rise in online trade groups is helping people afford the cost of living.

While Facebook groups for swapping items have been around for a while, during times of high costs and economic uncertainty, they have become a saving grace for people in need.

In recent years, groups like London Giving Tree and PALZ Trading Zone have seen an increase in people turning to them for essentials.

Take PALZ Trading Zone for example: it is a place where people can find what they need through bartering without money.

“A lot of us are facing financial insecurity that going out and buying something is not always realistic, so the idea that we can barter because everything has a value, if not to you, to somebody else,” said Shannon Dickson, one of the group’s moderators.

The group was founded 10 years ago by one of Dickson’s friends who had been a part of a similar group in Toronto. It has grown to have more than 20,000 followers.

Dickson said while interest in the group has always been there, with more people struggling to get by, posts of people asking for help with basic necessities like food and baby items have grown.

“People are starting to rely on it more and more,” she said.

“Unfortunately, we live in a society and a province that doesn’t have a great net for the people who are living below, not necessarily even out of the poverty line, but are just surviving every single day.”

Statistics Canada data shows the average price of baby formula has soared in recent years, going from an average of $28.83 in March 2022 to $36.25 in March 2023 and $42.88 in March 2024.

Advertisement

Some formula cans can cost as much as $50, so it’s no surprise to Dickson that baby formula is among the most requested items in the group.

“It’s … a hard pill to swallow because people are out there just trying to expand their families and give their children the best start they can in life, and everything is so expensive,” she said.

Michelle Alexander, founder of The Giving Tree London Facebook group, said they have seen an increase in similar requests for help.

“There’s a lot of people that are continually asking for food, baby stuff like formula, especially now because the (cost) increase on food and those kinds of products are really overwhelming for a lot of people right now,” Alexander said.

The London-based group has more than 27,000 members, and Alexander said she started to notice an uptick in people joining when the cost of living started becoming a bigger issue.

“It’s overwhelming how many posts are approved a day, and I have a team to help,” she said.

With the need growing, Alexander added they have also seen the online community rise to the occasion and step up to help.

“It’s not just about saving money. It’s about saving our planet, reducing waste, and creating a social safety net that is not coming down from the people who should be doing it for us,” she said.

“These groups are a nice way to create a community where there may not be one.”

If you have a story about the cost of living you would like to tell, please email us below.