Increased rescue calls on Okanagan forest service road lead to warning

Search and rescue groups are warning motorists about the 201 Forest Service Road between Penticton, B.C., and Kelowna after crews responded to a high number of calls this year.

The 201 FSR connects Penticton to Kelowna over 100 km of dirt road, offering adventure but leaving some stranded.

“We’ve had at least six calls out to the 201 alone this year, along with other forest service roads,” says Jesse MacDonalds, Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) team leader.

The surge in rescues is attributed to a combination of factors, including unexpected conditions along the route.

In fact, Penticton Search and Rescue received its highest number of calls on the 201 FSR this year, with two incidents just last weekend. One involved a group of four who set out for a ride underestimating the conditions ahead.

“A group of four went out for a short ride on the 201 not expecting to hit snow. They were inadequately dressed, but luckily they had warm blankets, which saved them,” said Kelvin Hall, PENSAR manager.

Crews are seeing more and more people hitting the 201 FSR, often expecting spring-like conditions, but they’re quickly faced with the harsh reality of changing weather.

“Early on, the road is well-maintained and groomed, with just some potholes. But then you come around a corner, and it turns to slush. Snow gets deeper, and it’s easier to get stuck,” says MacDonald.

The increase in rescues this year coincides with closures of two major routes between Penticton and Kelowna. Highway 97 at Summerland was closed for landslide work, and the WR Bennett Bridge was shut down due to a police incident, pushing more drivers toward the 201 FSR.

“It really put the 201 in people’s minds as a possible route,” MacDonald said. “It was used as such, or attempted to be used, but it isn’t a viable route all the time.”

Despite its popularity, the 201 FSR remains a tricky route year-round. PENSAR recalls several rescues even during the summer.

When it comes to maintenance, the Ministry of Forests said, “The Province is committed to ensuring its 12,000 km of Forest Service Roads (FSRs) are designed, built, and maintained as safely and effectively as possible.”

“Ministry of Forests staff routinely complete winter maintenance for 5 km of the 201 FSR, from Highway 33 to the Idabel Lake Community. However, this is a resource road — it is not part of the provincial highway system — and we urge people who choose to use the 201 FSR to be prepared before heading into the backcountry and be aware of posted signage that indicates potential area hazards.”