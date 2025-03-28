Manitoba set to launch 2025 campground reservations at provincial parks

Send this page to someone via email

It may not look like camping weather outside, but the province is looking ahead to bookings for campsites, cabins, yurts and more in Manitoba provincial parks this summer.

Enivronment minister Mike Moyes announced Friday that reservations will open over a five day period beginning April 7, with a staggered approach to reserve certain types of sites in certain regions.

“Spring is here and Manitobans are looking forward to spending quality time in nature,” said Moyes.

“This year, as Canadians are choosing to explore closer to home, Manitoba’s provincial parks offer incredible destinations for adventure, relaxation and discovery.”

In last week’s Manitoba budget, it was announced that entry to all provincial parks will be free of charge for a full year.

Reservations can be made beginning at 7 a.m. each day, either online, by calling 204-948-3333 in Winnipeg or 1-888-482-2267 toll-free.

Walk-in reservations can also be made at 1181 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning April 7.

Reservations begin on the following days:

April 7: reservations for all cabins, yurts and group-use areas

April 8: reservations for campsites at Birds Hill, Winnipeg Beach and Grand Beach

April 9: reservations for campsites in all Whiteshell Provincial Park campgrounds

April 10: reservations for campsites in all northern and western campgrounds

April 11: reservations for all remaining campground locations.