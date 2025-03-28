Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Manitoba set to launch 2025 campground reservations at provincial parks

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 28, 2025 3:05 pm
1 min read
A campground is seen in this file photo.
A campground is seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It may not look like camping weather outside, but the province is looking ahead to bookings for campsites, cabins, yurts and more in Manitoba provincial parks this summer.

Enivronment minister Mike Moyes announced Friday that reservations will open over a five day period beginning April 7, with a staggered approach to reserve certain types of sites in certain regions.

“Spring is here and Manitobans are looking forward to spending quality time in nature,” said Moyes.

“This year, as Canadians are choosing to explore closer to home, Manitoba’s provincial parks offer incredible destinations for adventure, relaxation and discovery.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In last week’s Manitoba budget, it was announced that entry to all provincial parks will be free of charge for a full year.

Reservations can be made beginning at 7 a.m. each day, either online, by calling 204-948-3333 in Winnipeg or 1-888-482-2267 toll-free.

Story continues below advertisement

Walk-in reservations can also be made at 1181 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning April 7.

Reservations begin on the following days:

  • April 7: reservations for all cabins, yurts and group-use areas
  • April 8: reservations for campsites at Birds Hill, Winnipeg Beach and Grand Beach
  • April 9: reservations for campsites in all Whiteshell Provincial Park campgrounds
  • April 10: reservations for campsites in all northern and western campgrounds
  • April 11: reservations for all remaining campground locations.
Trending Now

 

Click to play video: 'Camping registration opening soon'
Camping registration opening soon
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices