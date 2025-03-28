School and road closures in Manitoba on Friday 

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Highway closures:

Highway 5, McCreary to Grandview.

Highway 10 from the South Gates of Riding Mountain National Park to Highway 19.

Highway 20 from Dauphin to the North Junction of Highway 269.

Highway 68 from Highway 5 to the Narrows.

Highway 50 from Highway Silver Ridge to McCreary

Highway 278 from Highway 50 to Highway 68.

Highway 276 from Ste. Rose Du Lac to Highway 481

Highway 362

School closures:

Lord Selkirk

Interlake

Lakeshore

Sunrise

Evergreen

DSFM-École Jours de Plaine in Laurier and Aurèle Lemoine school

Rolling River School Division-colony schools only

Bus cancellations:

DSFM-École Saint-Lazare and École Saint-Georges

Rolling River School Division

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.