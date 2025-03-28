School and road closures in Manitoba on Friday 

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Friday, March 28, 2025.
Highway closures:
- Highway 5, McCreary to Grandview.
- Highway 10 from the South Gates of Riding Mountain National Park to Highway 19.
- Highway 20 from Dauphin to the North Junction of Highway 269.
- Highway 68 from Highway 5 to the Narrows.
- Highway 50 from Highway Silver Ridge to McCreary
- Highway 278 from Highway 50 to Highway 68.
- Highway 276 from Ste. Rose Du Lac to Highway 481
- Highway 362
School closures:
- Lord Selkirk
- Interlake
- Lakeshore
- Sunrise
- Evergreen
- DSFM-École Jours de Plaine in Laurier and Aurèle Lemoine school
- Rolling River School Division-colony schools only
Bus cancellations:
- DSFM-École Saint-Lazare and École Saint-Georges
- Rolling River School Division
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.
