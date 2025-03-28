Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

School and road closures in Manitoba on Friday 

By Sarah McCarthy Global News
Posted March 28, 2025 7:55 am
1 min read
School and road closures in Manitoba on Friday  - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Here is a list of closures and cancellations around Manitoba as a result of inclement weather on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Highway closures:

  • Highway 5, McCreary to Grandview.
  • Highway 10 from the South Gates of Riding Mountain National Park to Highway 19.
  • Highway 20 from Dauphin to the North Junction of Highway 269.
  • Highway 68 from Highway 5 to the Narrows.
  • Highway 50 from Highway Silver Ridge to McCreary
  • Highway 278 from Highway 50 to Highway 68.
  • Highway 276 from Ste. Rose Du Lac to Highway 481
  • Highway 362

School closures:

  • Lord Selkirk
  • Interlake
Trending Now
  • Lakeshore
  • Sunrise
  • Evergreen
  • DSFM-École Jours de Plaine in Laurier and Aurèle Lemoine school
  • Rolling River School Division-colony schools only

Bus cancellations:

  • DSFM-École Saint-Lazare and École Saint-Georges
  • Rolling River School Division

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can also tune in to 680 CJOB for the latest.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

AdChoices