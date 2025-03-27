Saskatoon declared a LGBTQ2-safe city

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, city council declared Saskatoon an LGBTQ2-safe city.

The motion was unanimously passed by city council after being introduced by Ward 6 councillor Jasmin Parker.

There has been some pushback and hesitancy from those in the queer community to define the city as “safe.”

During the city council meeting, local advocate Blake Tait shared his disappointment with the city using the word ‘safe’ saying it implies the work is done.

Last year, he proposed the city be declared a sanctuary for LGBTQ2 people.

“The word ‘sanctuary,’ I feel, holds a little bit more weight in that means there’s active work being done,” Tait said.

“I understand what they’re getting at with it. I do, and I understand the political ramifications of the word ‘sanctuary’ and why they chose ‘safe’ over that.”

Several others also spoke, sharing they feel the city isn’t safe for the community.

City council, however, said the motion does not mean work is done.

“It’s a commitment to the community that as a city administration… that we will continue to create policy that actively supports the community and makes the community safer,” Parker said.

Tait plans to hold council to that.

Psychiatrist Sara Dungavell said the symbolic notion is a good step, even if there is still work to do to make it a safe space.

Part of the work she argues involves more funding for LGBTQ2 people in the province, especially receiving medical help — physically or mentally.

“We don’t have all the psychiatrists that we need for the province as a whole, but this also means that marginalized communities are at higher risks of not having their needs met,” Dungavell said.

“It’s really valuable to have a psychiatrist who is labeled as to us as LGBTQ+ safe, and then has the support to have staff. (That way) when you’re calling and checking in, your pronouns are respected, your names are respected.”

OUTSaskatoon, the city’s LGBTQ2 community centre and service provider said it hopes the city’s ‘safe’ initiative will bring awareness and opportunities for people to learn about issues, terminology and correct language.

“We know we still have a long way to go to be a safe city for everyone, but we are hopefully with this new initiative we will get there,” OUTSaskatoon said in a statement.