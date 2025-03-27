Menu

Health

Edmonton pathologist sanctioned for comments made during COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2025 3:54 pm
1 min read
A junior doctor holds his stethoscope during a patient visit on Ward C22 at the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, in Blackburn, England, Thursday, May 14, 2020.
A junior doctor holds his stethoscope during a patient visit on Ward C22 at the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, in Blackburn, England, Thursday, May 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Hannah McKay
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has sanctioned an Edmonton pathologist for comments and public statements he made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says Dr. Roger Hodkinson repeatedly made claims in 2020 and 2021 about public health measures that were outside of his professional scope and contrary to known medical expertise.

Hodkinson phoned into an Edmonton city council meeting in November 2020, when officials were discussing a possible extension to masking rules.

He said masks were ineffective and COVID-19 was “the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.”

The college says Hodkinson agreed at a hearing last year that his actions ran counter to its code of ethics and professionalism.

Hodkinson has been ordered to take a course on influence and advocacy and pay $5,000 to cover hearing costs.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

