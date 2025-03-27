Menu

Politics

Premier Moe backs Danielle Smith’s controversial U.S. advocacy efforts

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2025 2:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith rejects criticism that U.S. meetings amount to treason'
Danielle Smith rejects criticism that U.S. meetings amount to treason
Premier Danielle Smith, dressed in red and white and quoting Winston Churchill, stood in the Alberta legislature on Wednesday to denounce those who accuse her of “treason” by cosying up to U.S. influencers and officials who wish to do Canada harm. Jaclyn Kucey reports.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s efforts to defuse an escalating trade war with the United States should be commended.

Moe’s comment comes as Smith heads to Florida for an event at an undisclosed location with a far-right U.S. influencer who has mocked Canada as a “silly country” and spoken about it being annexed as the 51st state.

Amid continued tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, Moe says Smith is one of Canada’s strongest advocates.

He says he commends Smith and all premiers for doing their best to advocate and educate Americans on how integrated both countries’ economies are “despite the rhetoric.”

Click to play video: '‘I will not be silent’: Alberta premier defends plan to share stage with right-wing podcaster at Florida event'
‘I will not be silent’: Alberta premier defends plan to share stage with right-wing podcaster at Florida event

Smith gave a passionate speech in the house Wednesday denouncing those who would accuse her of treason, saying she’s being unjustly criticized for trying to convince American decision-makers to abandon the tariffs.

Alberta’s Opposition NDP has called for weeks on the United Conservative premier to cancel her appearance in Florida, saying Smith is using taxpayer money to fundraise for an extremist, Islamophobic organization that denies the history of American slavery.

Click to play video: 'Alberta premier embarks on U.S. TV blitz amid tariff pause'
Alberta premier embarks on U.S. TV blitz amid tariff pause

— With files from Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press

© 2025 The Canadian Press

