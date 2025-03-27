Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario measles case count rises by a 100 in just a week, total reaches 572

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2025 12:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Ontario measles outbreak still growing'
Health Matters: Ontario measles outbreak still growing
Health Matters: Ontario measles outbreak still growing
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Measles cases keep climbing in Ontario, as the province counts more than 100 new cases in the past week.

Public Health Ontario is now reporting 572 confirmed and suspected cases since the outbreak began in October. That’s an increase of 102 cases since March 20.

Of those cases, 42 people are in the hospital, including two people seeking intensive care.

The outbreak, which is still predominantly in Southwestern and Grand Erie public health units, has also spread to Waterloo and Lambton. In Chatham-Kent, cases have nearly doubled to 39 in the past week, and the spread continues in Huron Perth where 55 people are sick.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Outbreaks are also being monitored in other provinces, though the case counts are smaller — in Alberta 18 people are diagnosed, most of them minors. The latest numbers in Quebec are unchanged at 40 cases since last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world. The World Health Organization says the virus can remain active in the air or on infected surfaces for up to two hours.

It usually begins with a fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes, followed by a red blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body and limbs. The virus can lead to pneumonia, inflammation of the brain and death.

Click to play video: 'Measles cases surge in Canada—what you need to know'
Measles cases surge in Canada—what you need to know
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices