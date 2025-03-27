Ontario measles case count rises by a 100 in just a week, total reaches 572

Send this page to someone via email

Measles cases keep climbing in Ontario, as the province counts more than 100 new cases in the past week.

Public Health Ontario is now reporting 572 confirmed and suspected cases since the outbreak began in October. That’s an increase of 102 cases since March 20.

Of those cases, 42 people are in the hospital, including two people seeking intensive care.

The outbreak, which is still predominantly in Southwestern and Grand Erie public health units, has also spread to Waterloo and Lambton. In Chatham-Kent, cases have nearly doubled to 39 in the past week, and the spread continues in Huron Perth where 55 people are sick.

Outbreaks are also being monitored in other provinces, though the case counts are smaller — in Alberta 18 people are diagnosed, most of them minors. The latest numbers in Quebec are unchanged at 40 cases since last week.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world. The World Health Organization says the virus can remain active in the air or on infected surfaces for up to two hours.

It usually begins with a fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes, followed by a red blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body and limbs. The virus can lead to pneumonia, inflammation of the brain and death.