Night of gun violence in Toronto-area sees 2 dead in separate shootings

Two men are dead following two separate shootings in Toronto and Brampton late Wednesday night.
At 9:02 p.m. March 26, Toronto police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at Martin Grove and Albion roads in Etobicoke.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He would later die from those injuries.
Police did not provide any specific information about the victim, nor any suspect information.
At 11:05 p.m., Peel Regional Police said officers received a call for a shooting at an address near Heritage and Embleton roads in Brampton.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.
Police did not share any suspect information.
The investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
