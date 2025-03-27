Night of gun violence in Toronto-area sees 2 dead in separate shootings

See more sharing options

Two men are dead following two separate shootings in Toronto and Brampton late Wednesday night.

At 9:02 p.m. March 26, Toronto police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at Martin Grove and Albion roads in Etobicoke.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He would later die from those injuries.

Police did not provide any specific information about the victim, nor any suspect information.

View image in full screen Peel Regional Police investigate a homicide at an address on Heritage Road near Embleton Road in Brampton March 27, 2025. A man in his 20s died after a shooting at the address Wednesday night. Doug Gamey/Global News

At 11:05 p.m., Peel Regional Police said officers received a call for a shooting at an address near Heritage and Embleton roads in Brampton.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police did not share any suspect information.

The investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.