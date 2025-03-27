Menu

Crime

Night of gun violence in Toronto-area sees 2 dead in separate shootings

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 27, 2025 7:58 am
1 min read
Canada’s homicide reaches an all-time high in over 30 years
Two men are dead following two separate shootings in Toronto and Brampton late Wednesday night.

At 9:02 p.m. March 26, Toronto police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at Martin Grove and Albion roads in Etobicoke.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. He would later die from those injuries.

Police did not provide any specific information about the victim, nor any suspect information.

Brampton heritage road homicide View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police investigate a homicide at an address on Heritage Road near Embleton Road in Brampton March 27, 2025. A man in his 20s died after a shooting at the address Wednesday night. Doug Gamey/Global News
At 11:05 p.m., Peel Regional Police said officers received a call for a shooting at an address near Heritage and Embleton roads in Brampton.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police did not share any suspect information.

The investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

