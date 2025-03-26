Alberta aims to regulate online gambling market, capture lost revenue under new bill

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s government is looking to regulate private online gambling websites in a move it says will capture lost revenue and protect bettors.

If passed, new legislation — Bill 48: the iGaming Alberta Act — tabled by Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally will see the province create a new Crown corporation called Alberta iGaming Corporation to set rules for online casinos and safeguards for users.

Nally says exactly what those rules and safeguards will be still needs to be determined, but the government’s goal isn’t to make online gambling more accessible.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Instead, he says the goal is to reduce the Alberta market share held by offshore companies.

1:49 Provincial online gambling website ‘PlayAlberta’ now live

The government-owned Play Alberta website is currently the only regulated online gambling option available in the province, but sites run by offshore companies can still be accessed.

Story continues below advertisement

The government estimates Play Alberta captures just under half of the provincial online gambling market, with $5.3 billion in bets made on the site in the previous fiscal year.

— More to come…