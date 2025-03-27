SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays home opener: Rogers Centre fare includes new foods, with a twist

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 27, 2025 4:07 am
3 min read
History of baseball in Canada ahead of Blue Jays opening day
While Ontarians are still in the midst of wintry weather, the Boys of Summer will return to Rogers Centre on Thursday afternoon when the Toronto Blue Jays play host to the Baltimore Orioles.

After Toronto finished last in the American League East, Blue Jays fans were expecting the team’s braintrust to make some major signings to facilitate a return to glory days.

Supporters were left somewhat disappointed after the team failed to sign Juan Soto or Roki Sasaki, while also not coming to terms with Vlad Guerrero Jr. on an extension.

That said, Toronto did sign outfielder Anthony Santander, closer Jeff Hoffman  and veteran pitcher Max Scherzer, as well as trade for second baseman Andrés Giménez and reliever Nick Sandlin.

Regardless of how one feels about the signings, the beauty to the start of any season is that all teams begin tied for first (or last) depending on whether you are a glass-half-full or glass-half-empty kind of guy.

While fans might not be excited by the changes on the field, the Blue Jays made plenty of changes off the field including a whole host of new food options and a new fan’s section.

A bevvy and hot dog feel like the right traditional mix during a trip to a stadium but as food culture has exploded, so has the thirst for a more refined ballpark frank.

This year, visitors to Rogers Centre will be able to try the Mojo Hot Dog, which includes mojo pork, cilantro crema, and pineapple pico or the Crunchy Pickle Hot Dog, which is topped with pretzel pieces, ballpark mustard, and shoestring pickles.

The Crunchy Pickle Hot Dog. View image in full screen
The Crunchy Pickle Hot Dog. Provided

Korean style hot dogs will also be available as well with Chungchun Rice Dogs coming back for a second straight season. The restaurant will offer a new Chicken Hot Dog as well as the Gamsung Hot Dog and Mozzarella Hot Dog.

For traditionalists, the Jays are bringing back Loonie Dogs Night, which will see the team schilling hot dogs for a buck at every Tuesday home game. This is a chance to see how you would stack up against your friends in a hot dog eating contest as part of a gluttonous public spectacle.

If hot dogs are not your thing, the concession stands will be offering everyone’s favourite version of KFC (AKA Korean Fried Chicken) as well as more traditional burgers.

Another new offering are the Cotton Candy Fries, which feature a blue-and-white cotton candy and mayo-based drizzle on fries.

Cotton Candy Fries View image in full screen
Provided

Is it as gross as it sounds? Only time and a taste test will tell.

Fry Days with McCain will also return to the Rogers Centre as visitors to the ballpark can purchase enjoy a specialty loaded fry recipe served in a reusable Blue Jays helmet on Fridays.

A trip to the old ball game will also offer fans a chance to try Oreo or Blueberry mini pancakes as well as Crush and Dr. Pepper Floats.

If fans don’t want to get their hands dirty and don’t have a sweet tooth, the Corona Rooftop Patio will also be offering the new Plakata Skewer, which sees chicken covered in sazon and ancho chipotle aioli, and pico de gallo as well as an old favourite, the Jerk Chicken Skewer.

The Plakata Skewer. View image in full screen
The Plakata Skewer. Provided
