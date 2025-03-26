Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Suspicious package investigation at Grand Parade shuts down parts of downtown Halifax

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 9:52 am
1 min read
Police are on scene of a suspicious package in downtown Halifax. View image in full screen
Police are on scene of a suspicious package in downtown Halifax. Mitchell Bailey/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sections of downtown Halifax are shut down as police investigate a suspicious package.

Officers were called to Grand Parade — in front of City Hall — just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic is shut down on Argyle and Barrington streets between Duke Street and Prince Street.

Trending Now

More to come

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices