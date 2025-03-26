Suspicious package investigation at Grand Parade shuts down parts of downtown Halifax

Sections of downtown Halifax are shut down as police investigate a suspicious package.
Officers were called to Grand Parade — in front of City Hall — just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Pedestrian and vehicle traffic is shut down on Argyle and Barrington streets between Duke Street and Prince Street.
More to come
