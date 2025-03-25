Crashes along Highway 1 cleared through Burnaby

See more sharing options

A heavy police presence along Highway 1 through Burnaby and Coquitlam backed up traffic in both directions on Tuesday afternoon.

Footage from Global One’s chopper captured three incidents, two near Gaglardi Way and another near Brunette Avenue.

One of the collisions involved a vehicle and a semi and was blocking two lanes.

Further down the highway, a black truck was pulled to the side of the highway near an ambulance and a tow truck was spotted preparing to take a red vehicle away.

It appears that all three incidents have now been cleared.

Global News has contacted Burnaby RCMP and BC Highway Patrol for more information.

More to come…