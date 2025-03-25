SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays sign Kirk to five-year extension

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2025 4:41 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have signed catcher Alejandro Kirk to a US$58-million, five-year extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old from Tijuana, Mexico, hit .253 last season with five home runs and 54 runs batted in. Twenty-eight of his RBIs came over the last two months of the season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade'
Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade
Story continues below advertisement

Defensively, threw out a career-high 27 attempted base stealers, fifth-most among catchers in Major League Baseball.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kirk was an all-star and a Silver Slugger in 2022 when he batted .285 with 14 home runs and 63 RBIs.

The Jays signed Kirk as a free agent out of Mexico in 2016 at the age of 17. He made his big-league debut in 2020.

Kirk, considered an excellent pitch framer, was a Gold Glove finalist in 2023. Since 2022, Kirk leads all major-league catchers with 39 defensive runs saved while also amassing 25 catcher framing runs.

Trending Now

He has a career .264 average with 64 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 187 RBIs in 434 total games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices